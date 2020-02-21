Spring Training in Arizona: San Francisco Giants championship experience will be valuable in 2020

PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Giants took the field on Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium, just days away from their cactus league opener against the Dodgers on Saturday with a sense of urgency."Players understand that there is a lot on the line every time they perform in front of their teammates and the coaching staff and our front office to some extent," said manager Gabe Kapler. "That's just part of being a high-level athlete you are always being analyzed."San Francisco hasn't made the playoffs since the 2016 season, but there is still plenty of championship experience from the core of Giants that won three championships in a 5-year span."I think some of it comes natural but then some of it is experience. You can tell yourself I've played in bigger situations than this or I've been in this situation before and I don't need to do more than I usually do, it's still the same game," said shortstop Brandon Crawford.The Giants have a mix of veterans who have won multiple championships and young players trying to establish themselves at the Major League level."We got a shot here. We have a shot and everything and we have a chance to make something happen and having all those guys here is pretty important," said infielder Mauricio Dubon.Kapler added, "There is only one way to get that kind of experience. It's by playing in those high-stress environments when the lights are their brightest and everything is on the line."The Giants host the Dodgers at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday for the first game their spring slate. Just 5 weeks from today, San Francisco will get it going for real when they open the season in LA on March 26.