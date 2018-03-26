SPORTS

SF Giants hold annual Play Ball luncheon to benefit Junior Giants

EMBED </>More Videos

Opening Day is right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants held their annual Play Ball luncheon at the Fairmont to benefit the Junior Giants Monday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Opening Day is right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants held their annual Play Ball luncheon at the Fairmont to benefit the Junior Giants Monday.

Brandon Belt, Hunter Pence, and Mark Melancon were on hand to sign autographs, and so was the newest Giant, Andrew McCutchen.

RELATED: Ty Blach to start opener with Madison Bumgarner out

The players remembered it's important to give back.

"Professional baseball players were my idols," said Belt. "People I greatly looked up to so we just try to be those role models and be somebody they could look up to as well."

The Giants' newest employee was also in attendance -- former manager Dusty Baker. He was brought back in an advisory role to team president Larry Baer.

Baker was the Giants manager through much of the 90s and the opening of AT&T Par, earning three Manager of the Year awards and leading the Giants to the 2002 World Series.

RELATED: Dusty Baker back with Giants as special adviser to CEO

The Giants and A's play game two of the Bay Bridge pre-season series Monday night at AT&T Park.

The regular MLB season starts on Thursday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsMLBbaseballchildrencharitycharitiesfoodSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News