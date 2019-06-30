San Francisco Giants

SF Giants President Larry Baer returning July 2 after 3-month suspension

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants Board Directors announced Saturday that President and CEO Larry Baer will return to the team on Tuesday, but will reportedly have less power.

Baer will no longer be the top person in charge. Instead, the Board of Directors says interim CEO, Robert Dean, will continue to be the Giants control person.

The Giants say Baer will initially focus on reconnecting with employees and getting updates on all aspects of the organization.

Baer, 62, was on suspension for three months after he was involved in a public altercation with his wife on March 26.

In a statement, the Giants Board of Directors said, in part:

"During his absence, Larry has participated in a regular counseling program and recommitted himself to the organization. As he transitions back into his role with the Giants, he will initially focus on reconnecting with the employees and receiving updates on all aspects of the organization.

Baer also released a statement, saying he embraces the team's structural changes and that, "while my time away has been difficult on many levels, it has allowed me opportunities for introspection...I am wiser for it, and the work continues."

More TOP STORIES News