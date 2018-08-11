SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants retire Barry Bonds' No. 25 in ceremony at AT&T Park

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds applauds during a ceremony to retire his jersey number in San Francisco on Aug. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)</span></div>
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the stands, on the field and even in McCovey Cove, everywhere you looked in AT&T Park on Saturday night, you couldn't miss the number 25.

"Number 25 has meant a lot to me throughout my career, and is even more special that I got to share that number with my dad," Giants legend Barry Bonds said during the ceremony.

Bonds shared 25 with his father, Giants star Bobby Bonds. But after today no Giant will ever wear it again.

The team officially retired number 25 before Saturday's game with the Pirates, Barry's old team. Bonds played one season under current San Francisco Manager Bruce Bochy.

Bochy said he saw "some things that made him a great player, how he went about his business."

"Of course, what he did on the field, the home runs, I saw it enough from the opposing side, so it was good to have him on my side," Bochy added. "I enjoyed my year with him."

Bonds left the game as Major League Baseball's all-time home run king, a record tainted by allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs, something Bonds always denied.

Those allegations didn't keep fans away from the celebration.

And members of Giants baseball royalty were also on hand, including, arguably the greatest ballplayer ever, Willie Mays.

"I didn't know that he would be as good as he is now," Mays said. "But when they said to me, 'He could hit a ball farther than you,' I said, 'nuh-uh, I don't think so."

