SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

SF Giants say Bobby Evans is stepping down as GM

In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans speaks during a news conference in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Giants announced that Bobby Evans is stepping down as general manager, effective immediately.

"I want to thank Bobby for his tireless work on behalf of the Giants. He played an important role in the team's success throughout his tenure, which includes three World Series championships, four NL pennants and eight playoff appearances," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer.

The Giants say they will begin a search for its next GM immediately.

