SF Giants say Bobby Evans is stepping down as GM

OFFICIAL: Senior Vice President & General Manager Bobby Evans will step down from his general manager duties, effective immediately.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/jpaQwXf2Ta — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 24, 2018

The San Francisco Giants announced that Bobby Evans is stepping down as general manager, effective immediately."I want to thank Bobby for his tireless work on behalf of the Giants. He played an important role in the team's success throughout his tenure, which includes three World Series championships, four NL pennants and eight playoff appearances," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer.The Giants say they will begin a search for its next GM immediately.