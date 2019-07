Thanks to @SailGPUSA for stopping by the studio! You can watch these guys compete May 4&5 in @SailGP! Go USA 🇺🇸!! Tickets: https://t.co/u0lgMF2rUn pic.twitter.com/2jRWj99Jsb — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) April 4, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On May 4th, Team USA will be competing in the first ever SailGP grand prix on a supercharged 50-foot foiling catamaran and spectators will be wowed! ABC7's Jessica Castro got to ride on a boat and take the route they will be sailing in May and hosted Rome Kirby and Mac Agnese, two members of Team USA, in studio to discuss all the exciting details.