Sharks bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-25-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head into a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of eight games in a row.

San Jose has gone 6-9-2 in home games and 9-25-3 overall. The Sharks have a 7-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Detroit is 17-16-4 overall and 7-9-1 in road games. The Red Wings are third in league play with 131 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sharks won 6-5 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has scored 10 goals with five assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 17 goals with 21 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Alex Lyon: out (lower body), Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.