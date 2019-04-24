San Jose Sharks

Sharks fans hoping for victory in Game 7 vs Golden Knights

By Amanda del Castillo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks are back at it in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Tuesday night, it's winner-takes-all.

A wave of teal hit the streets of San Jose Tuesday. There's been a street rally just outside of the SAP Center since 4:30 p.m. with music, face painting and food trucks. It's all to keep that positive energy flowing.



Sharks fans are anticipating a stressful game with highs and lows. But they say it's all part of Sharks Hockey.

Fans are in very high spirits after a victorious Game 6 double-time win in Sin City. They're hopeful and waiting on another win.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2.

