Sharks fans hoping for victory in Game 7 vs Golden Knights

On Tuesday night, it's winner-takes-all.
A wave of teal hit the streets of San Jose Tuesday. There's been a street rally just outside of the SAP Center since 4:30 p.m. with music, face painting and food trucks. It's all to keep that positive energy flowing.
.@SanJoseSharks doo doo doo doo doo doo... #abc7now pic.twitter.com/xLSvPDiM1m— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) April 24, 2019
Sharks fans are anticipating a stressful game with highs and lows. But they say it's all part of Sharks Hockey.
Fans are in very high spirits after a victorious Game 6 double-time win in Sin City. They're hopeful and waiting on another win.
The winner of Tuesday night's game will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2.
“Captain Half-beard” and I are wearing the same amount of makeup tonight. He tells me, “(Game 7) means everything. I mean, it's going to be a lot of nerves, no doubt! It's going to be stressful, but when we win, it's going to be beautiful.” #abc7now #Game7 @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/T49Vkmeu2o— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) April 24, 2019
.@sjsharkie is ready for Game 7! Are you? There’s about an hour until the puck drops, here at the @SAPCenter. Winner-takes-all! #abc7now #TeamTeal pic.twitter.com/gYYQjKMSaM— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) April 24, 2019