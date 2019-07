Sharks fans hoping for victory in Game 7 vs Golden Knights

“Captain Half-beard” and I are wearing the same amount of makeup tonight. He tells me, “(Game 7) means everything. I mean, it's going to be a lot of nerves, no doubt! It's going to be stressful, but when we win, it's going to be beautiful.” #abc7now #Game7 @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/T49Vkmeu2o — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) April 24, 2019

.@sjsharkie is ready for Game 7! Are you? There’s about an hour until the puck drops, here at the @SAPCenter. Winner-takes-all! #abc7now #TeamTeal pic.twitter.com/gYYQjKMSaM — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) April 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks are back at it in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.On Tuesday night, it's winner-takes-all.A wave of teal hit the streets of San Jose Tuesday. There's been a street rally just outside of the SAP Center since 4:30 p.m. with music, face painting and food trucks. It's all to keep that positive energy flowing.Sharks fans are anticipating a stressful game with highs and lows. But they say it's all part of Sharks Hockey.Fans are in very high spirits after a victorious Game 6 double-time win in Sin City. They're hopeful and waiting on another win.The winner of Tuesday night's game will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2.