Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games.

San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a -11 scoring differential, with 46 total goals scored and 57 conceded.

Detroit has gone 2-3-2 on the road and 7-5-3 overall. The Red Wings have a 1-3-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Dominik Kubalik has scored seven goals with 11 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.