SAN JOSE SHARKS

Get Your Brooms Out: Sharks sweep Ducks, advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48), celebrates after a goal by teammate Logan Couture against the Anaheim Ducks in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Sharks looked faster than the Anaheim Ducks throughout the entire series and put a stamp on their passports to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday night with a win of game 4.

RELATED: Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL playoffs

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said Tuesday that the Sharks have had to work for everything they have accomplished this season. After an inconsistent start, the club reached 100 points for the first time since 2014.

However, through three playoff games, they have barely broken a sweat.

Wednesday night the Sharks took on the Ducks in front of a capacity crowd at SAP Center and did not disappoint fans.

After an early goal in the first period, the Sharks kept the lead all the way to period three, where the Ducks scored to tie the game.

But it wasn't long before the Sharks were chomping at the bit, scoring another goal almost immediately after the tie to carry them to a win.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
ESPN has contributed to this report.
