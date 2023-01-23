Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak

San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 18-6-5 in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose has a 9-13-2 record in road games and a 14-24-9 record overall. The Sharks have gone 7-10-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has 27 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Nick Bonino has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.