San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks taking on Vegas Golden Knights in NHL season opener

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson passes around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone during an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights for their season opener on Wednesday night.

SHARKS SEASON PREVIEW: Is the Cup window still open?

Star Evander Kane will not be playing after being suspended for three games after accidentally slashing linesman Kiel Murchison on Sunday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

