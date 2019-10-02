San Jose Sharks taking on Vegas Golden Knights in NHL season opener

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights for their season opener on Wednesday night.
SHARKS SEASON PREVIEW: Is the Cup window still open?
Star Evander Kane will not be playing after being suspended for three games after accidentally slashing linesman Kiel Murchison on Sunday.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
