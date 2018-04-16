SAN JOSE SHARKS

San Jose Sharks to face off against Ducks in first home playoff game

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A free street rally outside the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks hockey team, will kick off the first home game of the NHL first round playoff series Monday evening against the Anaheim Ducks.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a street rally will take place on Autumn Street between Santa Clara and St. John streets, team officials said.

RELATED: Couture, Jones lead Sharks past Ducks again on road, 3-2

Festivities will include a DJ, an inflatable shark head for photos, face painters, a slap shot booth, a Sharks fire truck and more. Food trucks will line Autumn Street as well as a beer booth, which will donate its proceeds from all sales of the $6 beers directly to the Sharks Foundation.

Near the DJ, a portable TV will be located so that fans can watch a new feature called "Playoff Mode ON" activate at 6 p.m., according to the Sharks.

Plans for the street rally are weather permitting, so those interested in going should arrive early to plan for the masses and check www.sjsharks.com before leaving for the event.

The same festivities are planned prior to Game 4 on Wednesday night.


A limited number of tickets to Game 3 and Game 4, both starting at 7:30 p.m., are available at the ThreatMetrix Ticket Office at the SAP Center or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Those who attend the game will get rally towels and LED bracelets, which will be laid out on each seat in the SAP Center, team spokesman Jim Sparaco said.

Fans will also be marching to the game in unison from downtown San Jose to the Shark Tank, according to Sparaco. The location for the start of that march has not been disclosed.

If Game 5 is necessary, the Sharks will host a watch party for the Friday game at San Pedro Square Market.

The Sharks have a 2-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks in the best-of-7 matchup. Game 1 resulted in a 3-0 win and Game 2 in a 3-2 win.

Click here for more stories related to the San Jose Sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshockeynhlnhl playoffsstanley cupSan Jose SharksSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SAN JOSE SHARKS
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
VIDEO: Sharks' Evander Kane declares cooling red carpet fan the real MVP of ESPYS
Chris Tierney re-signs with Sharks
Sharks captain Joe Pavelski leads after 2nd round at celebrity golf tournament
Sharks' Joe Pavelski leads early at American Century Championship
More San Jose Sharks
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News