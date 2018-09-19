SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

'I just want her back:' 49er Solomon Thomas' heartbreak over sister's suicide inspires support

EMBED </>More Videos

"She was my best friend, and my only sister. And I won't ever get to talk with her again. I just want her back and there's nothing I can do about it." (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco 49er Solomon Thomas shared heart-wrenching details about his sister's suicide. He spoke with ESPN about his sister Ella.

RELATED: 'My sister was the light of my life' Solomon Thomas shares memories of sister who died by suicide

He said her depression deepened after being raped. Solomon added that depression is a national crisis that can often start in middle school.

He told ESPN he would say to students, "That they aren't weird, that feeling sad sometimes is okay, and that if they're feeling bad a lot of the time they should go talk to an adult they trust."

RELATED: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

Solomon still struggles with his sister's death every day.

"She was my best friend," he said. "And my only sister. And I won't ever get to talk with her again. I just want her back and there's nothing I can do about it."

Despite what happened, Solomon says he knows he is fortunate.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, there are resources available, explore them here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballSan Francisco 49erssuicidemental healthfamilyESPNSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Solomon Thomas: My sister 'was the light of my life'
Browns to part with Josh Gordon; source says WR broke team's 'trust'
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Steph Curry, Chris Paul, John Wall start Hurricane Florence fundraiser
Excited Erik Karlsson says he just wants to fit in with Sharks
Solomon Thomas: My sister 'was the light of my life'
Stanford RB Bryce Love returning from injury for Oregon game
More Sports
Top Stories
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
South Bay law enforcement officers aim to prevent veteran suicides
Brett Kavanaugh accusations prompting sexual violence survivors to speak out
Police: Plumber filmed people in Union City Starbucks bathroom
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
More News