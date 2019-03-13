Sports

Source: Raiders add Williams to pair with Brown

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams intends to sign with the Oakland Raiders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with a max value of $47 million that includes $22 million guaranteed, a source told Schefter.

He will become the Raiders' No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The additions will be welcomed by quarterbackDerek Carr, who threw just nine touchdown passes to wide receivers last season, which was 26th in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Signed by the Chargers as an undrafted rookie out of Division II Western Oregon in 2015, Williams exceeded expectations during his four years with the team.

Williams finished with 41 catches for 653 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2018. In his career with the Chargers, Williams totaled 155 receptions for 2,530 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.

In 2016, with Keenan Allen out for the season because of a torn ACL, Williams had his best year, leading the team in receptions (69) and receiving yards (1,059) and tying for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

Williams also has shown toughness, playing through nagging injuries and not missing a game due to injury in four NFL seasons.



