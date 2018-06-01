GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Sources: Cavs' Kevin Love won't be suspended for Game 2

Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Sources tell ESPN that Cavaliers forward Kevin Love won't be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals after lingering on the court while he wasn't checked into the game on Thursday night when a scuffle broke out.

RELATED: Tensions rise as Cavaliers, Warriors involved in scuffle in Game 1

No update has been given on Tristan Thompson, who might face a suspension after getting ejected for a flagrant foul when he hit Draymond Green with the ball.

