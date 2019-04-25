Official 2019 mascot draft: Sourdough Sam picks his perfect team of mascots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the first pick in the NFL mascot draft, Sourdough Sam selects...The 49ers mascot was on the clock during Midday Live. He had to pick his dream team of mascots and it was not easy.Sam had to choose between different mascots and we've bolded who he drafted:ROUND 1:/ T-Rac (Tennessee Titans)ROUND 2: Chuck (Los Angeles Clippers) /ROUND 3:/ Donald DuckROUND 4:/ Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers)ROUND 5: Lou Seal (San Francisco Giants) / Stomper (Oakland A's) - This was a tough one. You'll have to watch the video above to find out his surprising pick.