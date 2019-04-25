San Francisco 49ers

Official 2019 mascot draft: Sourdough Sam picks his perfect team of mascots

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the first pick in the NFL mascot draft, Sourdough Sam selects...

The 49ers mascot was on the clock during Midday Live. He had to pick his dream team of mascots and it was not easy.

RELATED: You have never seen an NFL Draft preview quite like this

Sam had to choose between different mascots and we've bolded who he drafted:

ROUND 1: Boltman (San Diego Chargers) / T-Rac (Tennessee Titans)

ROUND 2: Chuck (Los Angeles Clippers) / Dance Cam Mom (Golden State Warriors)

ROUND 3: Mickey Mouse / Donald Duck

ROUND 4: Philly Phanatic (Philadelphia Phillies) / Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers)

ROUND 5: Lou Seal (San Francisco Giants) / Stomper (Oakland A's) - This was a tough one. You'll have to watch the video above to find out his surprising pick.

