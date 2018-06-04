Love you bro Dwight Clark!! RIP— jerryrice (@JerryRice) June 4, 2018
49ers icon Dwight Clark passes away: https://t.co/dWLh6jaZZU— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 4, 2018
We extend our condolences and prayers to Dwight’s wife, Kelly, his family, friends and fans, as we join together to mourn the death of one the most beloved figures in 49ers history. pic.twitter.com/GRRMbqC6ci
Really saddened by the loss of Dwight Clark. He was so much more than a football player. He was so kind and happy. Such a pure human spirit. Our hearts are with his family.— Joe Staley (@jstaley74) June 4, 2018
Patrice and I send our love Kelly. He will always be in our hearts.— Randy Cross (@randycrossFB) June 4, 2018
RIP #DwightClark & thank you for the memorable moments you made for the @49ers community. #87— Marquise Goodwin (@flashg88dwin) June 4, 2018
Prayers up to Dwight Clark and family. His legacy will live on forever. RIP#87 https://t.co/xzegmekq75— Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 5, 2018
RIP Dwight Clark I just got this this morning pic.twitter.com/gsNGBOhyzW— Marcos Salazar Jr (@Salazar49Jr) June 4, 2018
We are saddened to share that @49ers great Dwight Clark has passed away at age 61. pic.twitter.com/NK8iB6DoRM— NFL (@NFL) June 4, 2018
As a 49er fan since 2nd grade, I’m so sad to hear that Dwight Clark has passed. I was sitting on my parents living room floor, watching the 1981 NFC championship game when he made “The Catch”. I’ll never forget it. #RIP @dwightc87 #49ers pic.twitter.com/XHx6gXdMyl— Tony Violi (@cigarmc) June 4, 2018
RIP to Dwight Clark! What an honor it was to hear you speak at the Dallas vs 49ers game! ❤️💛 #goldblooded #ripdwightclark pic.twitter.com/GfoZ3zGrg7— Ku'uipo (@itsMillie_K) June 4, 2018
I cant believe Dwight Clark has passed. I'm devastated. He truly started our dynasty, amazing person, I'm so sad, god bless you Dwight and god bless your family. #49ers— Serrazina777 (@serrazina777) June 4, 2018
R.I.P #DwightClark you will always be remembered as the man who started a dynasty with 1 hell of a catch #49ers #Faithful pic.twitter.com/Z1U7AqaYgW— Ben Morris (@Ben_to_the_Zino) June 4, 2018
Rest In Peace to Dwight Clark, the man behind the catch so famous, it’s simply known as “The Catch.” pic.twitter.com/48ESYCUrTa— Chase McCallister (@ChaseMacC) June 4, 2018
RIP #DwightClark & thank you for the memorable moments you made for the @49ers Faithful. #87 pic.twitter.com/s3J0xjZ4a7— 🏈#1 Niners Fan🏈 (@49erManiac) June 4, 2018
Rest in Peace to @49ers legend Dwight Clark. #87 pic.twitter.com/FgBln5oCt4— Johnny (@JREMaestro) June 4, 2018
One of my all-time favorites! A true class act! Dwight Clark, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/260czUHpvJ— Lost In Time (@LostInTime74) June 4, 2018
RIP Dwight Clark. Your catch will forever be remembered 🙏🙏🙏— Carlos Thorson 🦅 🏆💍 (@PhillyFantasma) June 4, 2018
RIP Dwight Clark Wow...what a wonderful man...full of class. One of my brothers favorite players when he was growing up.— Hope (@hopeusc1) June 4, 2018
Full coverage on the 49ers here.
STORIES & VIDEOS ABOUT CLARK
- 49ers great Dwight Clark dies at 61 after battle with ALS
- San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
- Mike Shumann honors teammate, friend, Dwight Clark after emotional reunion
- San Francisco 49er teammates react to Dwight Clark's ALS announcement
- Mike Shumann on former teammate Dwight Clark: 'There will never be another 87'
- VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with 49ers 1981 championship team
- Lafayette man battling ALS offers support to 49ers legend Dwight Clark
- Former San Francisco 49ers WR Dwight Clark announced he has ALS