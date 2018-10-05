SPORTS

Spread love, not beer: Athletics fan doused with beer by Yankees fan scores

EMBED </>More Videos

Video of a Yankees fan dousing the Oakland A's fan got the Athletics involved.

NEW YORK (KGO) --
An Athletics fan was doused with beer by a Yankees fan at a game between the two baseball teams on Wednesday night, in a video that was shared on Instagram by user Chris Crak.

Fans of both teams were quick to criticize the Yankees fan for his behavior.

The next day the A's put out a call on social media to ID the fan.



Turns out he's an Oakland native named John Spencer who's living in New York.

The Athletics even said they'd send him a care package.


But in a further twist of fate, on Friday Spencer tweeted that the Yankees fan who doused him has since apologized and taken him out for drinks.



No beers were thrown.
