Coronavirus Impact: Stanford head coach David Shaw on how COVID-19 is affecting university's football program

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been a little more than a month since the sports world was shut down due to the novel coronavirus.The beginning of the college football season is still months away, but a lot remains uncertain especially in Santa Clara County.On Monday, ABC7's sports reporter Chris Alvarez caught up with Stanford Football head coach David Shaw to see how COVID-19 is affecting the program."There are a lot of things going on. People are saying a lot things and experts are saying a lot of things," Coach Shaw said. "Experts are saying a lot of things, but you know our world changes week to week and month to month. Our job right now as university officials, head coaches, everybody, is to say what are the steps we can take to make sure our players are taken care of right now and prepared whenever that is to come back and in a safe way."Recently, Coach Shaw along with Cal's Justin Wilcox and San Jose State's Brent Brennan put out a public service announcement on the importance of teamwork and staying home during the shelter-in-place."It's a positive message, it's a message that kind of de-emphasizes football. It's not just about us competing against each other. We all love the Bay Area, our families love the Bay Area, so to talk to the Bay Area as football coaches but not just because we are football coaches but because we care about the people in our area."Chris asked Coach Shaw if he's picked up any hobbies during this time."Outside of becoming an expert on Zoom, not really. The best thing for me is being able to be with my family now," said Shaw. "Instead of being in the office, we can have lunch together now, we can have dinner together, we can go for a walk in the evening. Every single day we have family connection. That's what I've missed. You know you make trade-offs in this profession and I've missed that. It's been great in this time period with all these difficult things to still have the bright spot to spend time with my wife and children."Shaw also added, he's been watching a lot ofwith the family.