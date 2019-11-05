7 On Your Side

Stephen Curry banner lost after fan sends it to be autographed

By and Randall Yip
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Stephen Curry may be out for a few months with a broken hand, but that won't dampen the enthusiasm of one fan.

How many people do you know who own a bigger-than-life-sized banner of Steph Curry? Unfortunately for a San Jose man, that banner turned up missing right after the All-Star autographed it.

Welcome to Javier Gonzales's man cave. His '66 Mustang sits prominently in his garage surrounded by some of Gonzales' favorite sports figures.

There's San Mateo's own Tom Brady, who Javier remembers beating while playing for San Jose High's baseball team. There's Klay Thompson, KD and of course plenty of Steph Curry.

He even has an autograph ball from Steph's rookie season and a collection of Steph Curry dolls.

But the San Jose man wanted something unique: a 7-foot-tall bigger-than-life banner of the three-time champion.

"It looks like one of those street banners that hang on the lamp post when the playoffs come, things like that," said Gonzales.

He dreamed of adding Steph's autograph to that banner. So he sent it to Steiner Sports in New York, which arranged to get the super star's signature.

"I was excited and nervous because now it's out of my possession," Gonzales said.

The company confirmed it received the banner, but the signing originally scheduled for March got postponed twice.

By then, Steiner Sports had been purchased by Fanatics.

Curry finally signed the banner in August, but Gonzales would have to wait some more to receive the signed banner.

"Two weeks later, still nothing. No confirmation. Now it's basically a month. Waiting. I call again," Gonzales said.

He's assured once again that he'll receive his banner.

But after another week, he decided to call 7 On Your Side.

7 On Your Side contacted Fanatics and within 30 minutes, the company tells Gonzales they'll ship him a free autographed Curry jersey and give him a 100 percent refund.

We were on-hand when Gonzales received his jersey.

He's practically speechless with excitement. "It's nice. Nice frame."

But there's more.

Fanatics found the banner sitting at an overnight delivery service.

Gonzales received the banner the same day he received his jersey.

"Oh, that's a huge signature too. That signature is awesome. It's perfect placement. It's going to look good hanging up. That is sweet," Gonzales said.

Fanatics did not respond to our request for comment.

