Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry breaks left hand on hard fall during game

Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, grimaces after Suns' Aron Baynes fell onto him during the second half of a game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Francisco. Curry left the game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.



The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left hand.

Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Losing Curry, Golden State's longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.

Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Steph Curry suffers broken left hand in hard fall against Suns
Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks set to make debuts for Warriors
For the culture: KD, Kyrie and what comes next for the Nets
It's early, but some teams are already looking to fix holes in their rosters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E gives 'all clear' for Bay Area locations affected by outages
Kincade Fire: Some evacuations downgraded from 'mandatory' to 'warning'
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
WATCH IN 60: East Bay brush fires, Lake County fire fears, Blasey Ford honored
World Series 2019: Nationals win 1st championship in Game 7
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Show More
Emotional reunions between pets, owners separated in Kincade Fire
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
Comcast stays out even after power restored
PG&E equipment blamed for grass fires in Oakley, Bethel Island
San Mateo Co. coroner's office celebrates Halloween with spooky open house
More TOP STORIES News