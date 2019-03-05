Stephen Curry helps dedicate new basketball court for East Bay Boys and Girls Club

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7's Mindi Bach was in Richmond Monday to introduce Stephen Curry to a packed gym at the West Contra Costa Salesian Boys and Girls Club.The two time MVP helped dedicate a newly refurbished court thanks to the Warriors Foundation, JP Morgan Chase and the Good Tidings Foundation.Curry spoke too many of the high school kids and ran the younger ones through some basketball drills after sharing a few words to the crowd.