Stephen Curry hosts charity golf event in San Francisco's Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is hosting his first charity golf tournament today at San Francisco's Harding Park golf course.

"This being the first one, the first charity classic, and is being presented by Workday, is special," said Curry before the tournament started.

Mayor London Breed was on hand to help kick off the day as teams gathered in their golf carts to listen to opening remarks.

It is presented by Workday and will benefit PGA Reach and Eat, Learn, Play - Steph and Ayesha Curry's new foundation that focuses on providing meals, education and a safe place to play for underprivileged kids.

"The game of golf has been a big part of my life for a long time and to see it now being able to open up other doors and be a way to impact the community is amazing," Curry said.

Even though this is the first tournament, it is full. There are 50 two person teams here to compete and raise money.

"Turnout is great. I am excited about getting started and everybody having fun and raising a lot of money for a great cause, for kids interested in the game, providing healthy active lives for kids in the Bay Area and beyond," he said.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice is playing today. Her partner, PGA of America President, Suzy Whaley, said they plan to come out on top today.

"Condoleeza is such an advocate of the game and such an advocate for supporting youth initiatives, especially those that revolve around golf. She is a competitor. She is in my group today which I am excited about and we are going to take on the rest of the field today," Whaley said.

But Curry said just because he is the host, players should not expect him to go easy on them.

"I compete. I actually asked the question when I tweeted we were having this tournament- I asked the rules committee if you can win your own tournament. I was already in that mind frame. I am excited," Curry said.
He said golf has been a big part of his life for a long time and that he has introduced the game to his kids.

"I've got a golf club in all their hands. I don't know if I put a golf club or a basketball in their hands first but they're all excited to kinda do what dad does," he said.

And even though the tournament is made up of fans other than just the Warriors, today they are setting aside their differences.

"Well, I am from the East Coast but today I am absolutely a Warriors fan! For Sure!," said Whaley, laughing.

They hope to raise $1 million today. Here's how you can donate to the Charity Classic.

