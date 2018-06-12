While celebrating the Warriors' third NBA title in four years, Steph Curry paid homage to the iconic Warriors trio Run TMC.The high scoring trio consisted of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin who played together on for the Dubs for two seasons starting in 1989. The nickname was a reference to the iconic rap group Run-DMC, and used the first initials of the players to make TMC.Coached by Don Nelson, Run TMC was known for their high-octane run-and-gun style. During the 1990-1991 season, each member of the trio averaged over 22 points per game.