GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

Stephen Curry reps Golden State Warriors history with 'Run TMC' hat

Stephen Curry honored the iconic trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin with his 'Run TMC' hat at the Warriors victory parade. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
While celebrating the Warriors' third NBA title in four years, Steph Curry paid homage to the iconic Warriors trio Run TMC.

VIDEOS: Relive the Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

The high scoring trio consisted of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin who played together on for the Dubs for two seasons starting in 1989. The nickname was a reference to the iconic rap group Run-DMC, and used the first initials of the players to make TMC.

Coached by Don Nelson, Run TMC was known for their high-octane run-and-gun style. During the 1990-1991 season, each member of the trio averaged over 22 points per game.

Click here for full coverage of the 2018 Dub Nation Celebration in Oakland.

PHOTOS: 2018 Warriors victory parade in Oakland
