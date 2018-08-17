SPORTS
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, and he wants to keep it that way.

Asked on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week if he wanted to be a Warrior for life, Curry said, "For sure I do. This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons."

Those obvious reasons include three NBA titles in the past four years, three All-Stars as teammates and a five-year, $201 million contract that will take him through the 2021-22 season.

"I love the Bay Area, man," Curry said. "The only reason I go home now [to Charlotte] is if my sister's getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven't really been back much. I haven't put my mind there."

Curry, 30, also talked about how long he could play and noted the way Jason Kidd, one of the most athletic point guards ever, adjusted his game as his body changed and was still effective late in his career.

"You never know what it will take to keep your career going," Curry said, "but I think I can figure it out."

He said he is spending the summer getting ready to play.

"There's a lot more elements to it and there's a lot more strategy that goes into it," Curry said. "My body is responding amazing right now. ... I can see just how much goes into just being ready to play, and then the summers you gotta lay that foundation."

