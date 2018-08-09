Steph Curry's tee shot on 11 pic.twitter.com/oz1ZiTSQ5x — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 9, 2018

For the second straight year, one of the NBA's biggest names is taking on some top tour professionals in a PGA golf tournament in the East Bay.A lot of fans showed up to see Warriors star Stephen Curry.He's not the most famous name in golf, but he is one of the most famous names in sports.Kristi and Michael Hughes came to the Ellie Mae Golf Classic at the TPC Stonebrae course in Hayward for the same reason everyone else did.Stephen Curry's threesome teed off just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the tournament. For the second year, the PGA gave him an exemption allowing Curry to play even though he's not on the tour."He doesn't seem like much of an amateur to me, not through the first three holes," Hughes said.Curry was even par at that point. He is a talented amateur, one that a lot of PGA Tour pros want to play golf with."We get countless requests from pros to play with Steph. To make it easy, we choose by going right down the money list," said PGA's Bo McDuff.Top money earners who weren't at the PGA championship in St. Louis are playing here.Curry finished with a 71, one over par. But he had to really pick it up on the back nine to get there."I three putted on the front nine and was four over. It could have all gone in the trash if I hadn't hit some putts and started some greens all the way in," Curry said.Curry will have to keep that back nine magic going for three more rounds if he wants an impressive finish in the tournament.