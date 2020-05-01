Steve Kerr talks about the Last Dance, Stephen Curry -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 8-time NBA champion and head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, has been home with family, growing a quarantine beard since the stay at home order started.Kerr joins the us to detail his thoughts on the Last Dance, the trait Stephen Curry shares with Michael Jordan, his new podcast with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and comedic venture.He can do everything... right? We found the one thing he is NOT good at.