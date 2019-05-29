Golden State Warriors

Study: Most Americans want Raptors to beat Warriors in NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Why do the Golden State Warriors seem to have so many haters? Vote here!

According to BetOnline, pretty much all of America is rooting for Toronto in the NBA Finals. In fact, the site claims only three states are pulling for the Dubs -- California, Nevada and Hawaii.

The unscientific study calculated fan hashtags in each state... #WeTheNorth for the Raptors and #DubNation for the Warriors.

We're unable to find any more about BetOnline's methodology.

See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalsbuzzworthytoronto raptorsgolden state warriorsu.s. & worldstudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News