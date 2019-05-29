Study: Most Americans want Raptors to beat Warriors in NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Why do the Golden State Warriors seem to have so many haters? Vote here!
According to BetOnline, pretty much all of America is rooting for Toronto in the NBA Finals. In fact, the site claims only three states are pulling for the Dubs -- California, Nevada and Hawaii.
The unscientific study calculated fan hashtags in each state... #WeTheNorth for the Raptors and #DubNation for the Warriors.
We're unable to find any more about BetOnline's methodology.
