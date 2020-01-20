San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs match-up a tossup at legal sports books

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (left) and Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers.

LAS VEGAS -- Even the bookies are having a problem figuring out a favorite in the Super Bowl.

Odds opened at pick 'em Sunday at many Las Vegas sportsbooks, though the Kansas City Chiefs quickly moved to 1-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers. Early bettors favored the Chiefs in a game that will almost surely set new legal betting records.

The combination of an attractive matchup, close odds and the spread of legalized sports betting means hundreds of millions of dollars will exchange hands over the next two weeks.

RELATED: Biggest Super Bowl LIV bets at U.S sportsbooks

Bettors at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook got an early start after they were offered the pick 'em odds at halftime of the NFC championship game. Oddsmaker Jay Kornegay said about 80 percent of the early money was on the Chiefs and the line moved to Chiefs minus-1.

The over/under total started at 51 1/2 and was at 53 after a bettor put $110,000 on the over.

Odds and point spreads can fluctuate up until the kickoff Feb. 2 in Miami, largely because of heavy bets on one side or the other.

RELATED: Tickets for Super Bowl selling for astronomical prices

At the new Circa sports books, the game was pick 'em with a 52 total to open. Sports book director Matthew Metcalf tweeted that bettors could bet up to $100,000 a side on Sunday with limits of $500,000 a side beginning Tuesday morning.

Most books limit bets early to see if the point spread moves while being tested by so-called sharps.

Legal betting in Nevada's 200 sports books was down last year at $145.9 million after setting a record the year before with $158.6 million in bets. A big percentage of Super Bowl betting is in so-called prop bets, which have become increasingly popular as they multiplied in recent years.

Books will begin releasing hundreds of different prop bets during the week, from who will win the opening coin flip to how many penalties each team will have.

Kornegay said he expects a new record to be set in Nevada on the game, largely driven by a good economy. Bets are now legal in 13 other states, too, though not in the home states of either team or in Florida.

See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowl
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
7 things to know about Super LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs
Airbnb warns fans heading to Super Bowl of scams
Ten Chiefs and 49ers players and coaches who took a step toward Super Bowl redemption
49ers RB Raheem Mostert runs over Packers with 220 yards, 4 TDs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached to negotiate sale of home to Oakland mothers
Niners reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment case
Crowds board Caltrain for NorCal Celebration Train in honor of MLK Jr Day
Super Bowl tickets selling for astronomical prices
Show More
49ers fans go on shopping spree after NFC win
7 things to know about Super LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of rain late
WATCH IN 60: Moraga shooting suspect identified, housing for homeless, 49ers Super Bowl bound
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
More TOP STORIES News