Super Bowl 2020: Pregame festivities underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

#SuperBowl Sunday Smiles. #goniners pic.twitter.com/CYtbtoAH55— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
Finding the paydirt. #SBLIV #SuperCorn pic.twitter.com/pVcSr6uPrN— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
Craig and Courtney from the Bay Area are here. Check out this shirt! #ABC7Now #GoNiners #SuperBowl ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/Ct9P4ae9KL— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
.@ESanders_10 is a vibe pic.twitter.com/vpsl9Hs4lY— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
Parking costs anywhere between $40-$1000+! Food is pretty expensive too. I imagine you have to be made of money to pay for everything you want. Thankfully, these #49ers fans look like they are! pic.twitter.com/mtXnMyKKqW— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) February 2, 2020
Your DAILY update from the #ATEAM...#BREAKING, Alex takes over 😂— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 2, 2020
All week long, we’ve done these quick videos with what @49ers fans can expect from us. @CornellBarnard, you’re gonna LOVE this one. #49ersOn7 #MiamiMANDA #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/ZmEVvNIcl4
Press box view @HardRockStadium for #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/vWPdxaz37V— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 2, 2020
This may by the saddest video of all time. Niners fan dropping his $17 beer as he takes a pic. 😬😬 Didn’t slow these guys down one bit though #49ersOn7 pic.twitter.com/0BcwYx6Oh4— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
SOMEONE important is heading toward Hard Rock Stadium for #SBLIV— 🤷🏻♀️— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 2, 2020
... we’ll be there too 😂#49ersOn7 #MiamiMANDA #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/NFGuUJdMds
.@49ers fans ready to rock and roll in Miami #ABC7Now #GoNiners #SuperBowl ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/kb3ZRRcXJD— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
We have arrived at #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T5ewYJpdVK— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 2, 2020
Gates now open!! First fans walking into Hard Rock! #49erson7 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/GXzna6WbCn— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
Walking into the stadium for the first time! 5.5hrs til kickoff, gates open in another hour! @abc7newsbayarea #49ersOn7 pic.twitter.com/WKum1Uc9MU— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
It’s the Super Bowl, baby!! #49erson7 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/mX0xnKq2Bw— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area