LEVI'S STADIUM

Survey: Santa Clara residents support Levi's Stadium curfew, but open to changes

A survey revealed Santa Clara residents support a curfew for Levi's Stadium curfew, but said they are open to changes. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
City leaders in Santa Clara will learn more Thursday night about the results of a community engagement program that was designed to gather resident feedback on issues pertaining to Levi's Stadium, including a curfew that was imposed.

The full report was prepared by the Lew Edwards Group, in collaboration with EMC Research and Public Dialogue consortium, and will be presented at a joint meeting of the Santa Clara City Council and Stadium Authority Board. Citywide residents, as well as near-neighbor residents and businesses in close proximity to the stadium were surveyed this past winter and spring.

In a summary prepared by consultants, both city-wide and near-neighbor residents expressed overall satisfaction with the city and the level of services provided. However, the survey found that residents are dissatisfied with the level of traffic, parking and disruptive behavior following stadium events.

In general, stadium-related issues were not 'top-of-mind' concerns in relations to other issues, such as generalized traffic concerns and the city's high cost-of-living, according to the report. Results did show that those who lived closer to the stadium were more intense with their concerns.

The report also concluded that residents are satisfied with the existing curfew system, but are open to changes and additional community engagement. Levi's Stadium currently has a 10 p.m. weeknight curfew in place, which has been problematic for stadium officials who would like to be able to book bigger acts.

