nfl playoffs

'Take care of y'all chicken!' Oakland's Marshawn Lynch gives money advice following NFL playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch is a man of many titles.

Lynch is an Oakland native, former Cal Golden Bear and Oakland Raider running back as well as the current running back for the Seattle Seahawks.

He is now offering up financial wisdom for young players in the NFL.

In his post-game interview following the Seattle Seahawks' NFC playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lynch first dodged a couple questions about the game before offering up his unprovoked money advice, as only Beast Mode can.

"It's a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, feel me?", said Lynch. "They don't be taking care of their chicken right. I'll tell y'all right now while y'all in it, take care of your bread so when you're all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself."

A Sports Illustrated report found about eight out of ten players suffer from financial stress within two years of retiring. It's also estimated that one in six players will file for bankruptcy.

Lynch came out retirement last month to help Seattle make a playoff run. They fell short to the Green Bay Packers.

Another Cal product and California native, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will lead the Packers to face the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl hanging in the balance.

See more stories and videos of the 49ers here.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest coverage of big game!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersseattle seahawksnflmarshawn lynchnfl playoffsoaklandfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL PLAYOFFS
49ers will host Packers in NFC Championship
49er Faithful rejoice over Saturday's blowout win over Vikings
49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium
49ers playoff game expected to bring spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Oakland moms stay in vacant house, supporters make shield
49ers Coach Shanahan talks about 'unbelievable' fan support
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Police say missing 11-year-old Placerville boy found dead
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Another storm arrives today
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Pompeo in Bay Area, SF hotel 'congestion' fee, Markle gets Disney deal
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bay Area
Oscar nominations: 2020 sees record 62 female nominees
More TOP STORIES News