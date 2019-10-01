Oakland Athletics

Judge issues temporary restraining order over proposed sale of Coliseum land to A's

The Oakland Athletics' proposed Coliseum is pictured in a rendering. (BIG)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to stop Alameda County from entering into a contract to sell its half of Coliseum property to the Athletics.

One day before his team plays its biggest game of the year, Athletics President Dave Kaval called foul on the lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland.

"We were very surprised, really shocked," said A's Team President Dave Kaval. "We got no warning. This just came completely out of the blue. We were negotiating with the city on Friday with their lead negotiator so it's just very surprising to see this."

On Friday, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker filed a 44-page lawsuit, asking for an injunction to block Alameda County from selling its half of the 155-acre Coliseum site to the A's. The suit cites the state's Surplus Land Act, which it says requires the county to first offer the city of Oakland a chance to buy the property before selling to a private entity.



Earlier this year, the A's unveiled a development plan for the site, which includes retail, affordable and market rate housing, recreation and entertainment spaces, among other amenities.

The project would help fund a proposed new stadium for the A's at Howard Terminal.

"Government should work with each other, not against each other," said Mayor Libby Schaaf, who told ABC7 News the lawsuit was filed without her support.

"That would not have been my choice," Schaaf said. "I don't think the timing of this lawsuit is ideal. That was the city attorney's choice with the authorization of the city council. I hope the city council decides to suspend any further litigation."



Council president Rebecca Kaplan is offering an alternative proposal for the coliseum site, a vision she claims would better serve the needs of the surrounding community.

Regarding the lawsuit, Kaplan told ABC7 News:

"It's the right thing to do to protect the interests of the taxpayers over these public lands, and transparency, and it will protect the long-term credibility of the project."

As for the timing of the suit, right before the A's big Wildcard game against Tampa Bay, Kaval told ABC7 News:

"I just want to focus on this great team that we have, 97 wins for two years in a row, an incredible performance, and let's just get out there and win."

"Let the fans have their time now and worry about the politics later," said A's fan Henry Carrabello, who was shopping for playoff gear at the team store at the coliseum ahead of Wednesday night's crucial do-or-die game.

While a temporary restraining order has been issued, negotiations will be allowed to continue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoakland athleticslawsuitconstructionlibby schaaf
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's to start Sean Manaea against Rays in wild-card game
2019 MLB playoff preview: storylines, inside info and odds for every possible series
Expert picks for the 2019 MLB playoffs
How the Year of the Home Run will create a new level of October chaos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl
Body found during search for Santa Cruz Co. kidnapping victim
Driver detained after striking 2 in Cupertino park
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Convicted child molester sought after skipping trial in Santa Clara County
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
Show More
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
Police investigating assault claims against Gilroy HS football players
WATCH IN 60: Juul ends Prop C support, SFO parking changes, Levi's smart jacket
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
More TOP STORIES News