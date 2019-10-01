Judge issues temporary restraining order over proposed sale of Coliseum land to A's

#DEVELOPING ⁦@Athletics⁩ ⁦@DaveKaval⁩ reacts to TRO issued by an Oakland judge that prohibits team from signing a contract with ⁦@AlamedaCounty⁩ to buy half of Coliseum property for $85M Negotiations can continue. Next court date is Nov 14. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/540VV58nLd — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 1, 2019

#DEVELOPING Judge has set next court day for Nov 14. @AlamedaCounty attorney argued that the proposed sale of its 1/2 of coliseum property not subject to “Surplus Land” Act as #Oakland city attorney argues. Judge wants both sides to brief issues and return next month. #abc7now — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 1, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to stop Alameda County from entering into a contract to sell its half of Coliseum property to the Athletics.One day before his team plays its biggest game of the year, Athletics President Dave Kaval called foul on the lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland."We were very surprised, really shocked," said A's Team President Dave Kaval. "We got no warning. This just came completely out of the blue. We were negotiating with the city on Friday with their lead negotiator so it's just very surprising to see this."On Friday, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker filed a 44-page lawsuit, asking for an injunction to block Alameda County from selling its half of the 155-acre Coliseum site to the A's. The suit cites the state's Surplus Land Act, which it says requires the county to first offer the city of Oakland a chance to buy the property before selling to a private entity.Earlier this year, the A's unveiled a development plan for the site, which includes retail, affordable and market rate housing, recreation and entertainment spaces, among other amenities.The project would help fund a proposed new stadium for the A's at Howard Terminal."Government should work with each other, not against each other," said Mayor Libby Schaaf, who told ABC7 News the lawsuit was filed without her support."That would not have been my choice," Schaaf said. "I don't think the timing of this lawsuit is ideal. That was the city attorney's choice with the authorization of the city council. I hope the city council decides to suspend any further litigation."Council president Rebecca Kaplan is offering an alternative proposal for the coliseum site, a vision she claims would better serve the needs of the surrounding community.Regarding the lawsuit, Kaplan told ABC7 News:"It's the right thing to do to protect the interests of the taxpayers over these public lands, and transparency, and it will protect the long-term credibility of the project."As for the timing of the suit, right before the A's big Wildcard game against Tampa Bay, Kaval told ABC7 News:"I just want to focus on this great team that we have, 97 wins for two years in a row, an incredible performance, and let's just get out there and win.""Let the fans have their time now and worry about the politics later," said A's fan Henry Carrabello, who was shopping for playoff gear at the team store at the coliseum ahead of Wednesday night's crucial do-or-die game.While a temporary restraining order has been issued, negotiations will be allowed to continue.