NFL star Terrell Owens won't attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Terrell Owens, who was selected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, has declined an invitation to attend the induction ceremony, he said Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Terrell Owens, who was selected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, has declined an invitation to attend the induction ceremony, he said Thursday.

"While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton," Owens said in a statement released Thursday. "...After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

Owens said he has let the Hall of Fame know of his intentions and added that he will announce "where and when" he will celebrate his induction at a later date.

Owens had previously expressed anger at the Hall's selection committee after he was passed over during his first and second years of eligibility.

