college football

Big Game: The 'Axe' is back with Stanford after thrilling 24-23 win over Cal Bears

By JANIE McCAULEY

Stanford quarterback Davis Mills throws a warm up pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BERKELEY, Calif. -- The axe is back with Stanford after a thrilling 24-23 victory over the Cal Bears.

Cal won the axe last year after Stanford successfully defended it nine years in a row. Both teams were 0-2 entering the 123rd Big Game, leaving Cal axe-less and winless.



This year, the Big Game was drastically different for so many reasons.

Aside from both teams coming into the rivalry matchup winless for the first time, they also played on a Friday. In another first, it was just the third game for each team when it should be the fourth, after the coronavirus pandemic derailed the start to the PAC-12 season.

The teams have dealt with cancellations because of COVID-19, the Cardinal losing out on playing last week's scheduled home game with Washington State while the Golden Bears will finally get to play their first game at Memorial Stadium after the Nov. 7 opener with Washington didn't happen. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills had to sit out the opener at Oregon because of a testing mistake.

"We love our fans and we wish that they could be out at the games and enjoying being at the stadium and being around their friends and family as well," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "It's just one of those things that none of us have control over right now to a degree and so we understand that. We understand people are making sacrifices and we want to be maybe a part of their life that brings them some joy and by how we play giving them something to cheer for. Obviously, the Big Game means a lot to so many people."

Cal had hopes to make it two in a row after the Bears took home the coveted "Axe" trophy last season for the first time in a decade by beating Stanford 24-20, but the Cardinal are now 9-1 in the Big Game under 10th-year coach David Shaw.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsuc berkeleystanford universitystanford cardinalfootballcalifornia golden bearscollege football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College football Week 13 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments
UCLA-Cal set for Sunday following Arizona State, Utah cancellations
Arizona State-Cal canceled after coach Herm Edwards, players test positive for COVID-19
College football Week 10 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC to vote next week on who will receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st
Here's when to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
Struggling Bay Area small businesses need your help to survive
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
At least 2 shot at Sacramento mall, police say
Support Black women-owned Oakland businesses this holiday season
Masked Black Friday shopping may lose ground to online retail
Show More
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This Bay Area man did
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order
More TOP STORIES News