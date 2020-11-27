Big Game: The 'Axe' is back with Stanford after thrilling 24-23 win over Cal Bears

BERKELEY, Calif. -- The axe is back with Stanford after a thrilling 24-23 victory over the Cal Bears.Cal won the axe last year after Stanford successfully defended it nine years in a row. Both teams were 0-2 entering the 123rd Big Game, leaving Cal axe-less and winless.This year, the Big Game was drastically different for so many reasons.Aside from both teams coming into the rivalry matchup winless for the first time, they also played on a Friday. In another first, it was just the third game for each team when it should be the fourth, after the coronavirus pandemic derailed the start to the PAC-12 season.The teams have dealt with cancellations because of COVID-19, the Cardinal losing out on playing last week's scheduled home game with Washington State while the Golden Bears will finally get to play their first game at Memorial Stadium after the Nov. 7 opener with Washington didn't happen. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills had to sit out the opener at Oregon because of a testing mistake."We love our fans and we wish that they could be out at the games and enjoying being at the stadium and being around their friends and family as well," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "It's just one of those things that none of us have control over right now to a degree and so we understand that. We understand people are making sacrifices and we want to be maybe a part of their life that brings them some joy and by how we play giving them something to cheer for. Obviously, the Big Game means a lot to so many people."Cal had hopes to make it two in a row after the Bears took home the coveted "Axe" trophy last season for the first time in a decade by beating Stanford 24-20, but the Cardinal are now 9-1 in the Big Game under 10th-year coach David Shaw.