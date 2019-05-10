The Durant Dilemma | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Dubs have a Durant Dilemma.We dig into the numbers that suggest it's not time to completely panic... yet. Casey keeps it optimistic and Larry delivers a fiery pep talk to the Warriors bench.The Game Of Thrones obsession continues. Let's just say Cersei Lannister is coming off a Bye with home field advantage.Tell Me A Story: A crazy tale about Dallas Braden's Mother's Day perfect game.And could you ride your bike from sea to shining sea? Probably not. But they're trying to build the trail anyways.