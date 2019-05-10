The Durant Dilemma | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Dubs have a Durant Dilemma.
We dig into the numbers that suggest it's not time to completely panic... yet. Casey keeps it optimistic and Larry delivers a fiery pep talk to the Warriors bench.
The Game Of Thrones obsession continues. Let's just say Cersei Lannister is coming off a Bye with home field advantage.
Tell Me A Story: A crazy tale about Dallas Braden's Mother's Day perfect game.
And could you ride your bike from sea to shining sea? Probably not. But they're trying to build the trail anyways.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 8 - Recorded May 9, 2019
