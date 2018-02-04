SUPER BOWL

WATCH: Giants put in the work to 'Dirty Dancing'

(NFL/Twitter)

Cristina Romano
With the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the New England Patriots, it's been a rough Super Bowl for Giants fans.

Let's face it, it was a rough season as well.

However in the 4th quarter, one commercial gave Big Blue fans something to smile about.


The ad shows Odell Beckham Jr, Eli Manning, and the O-Line put in work...with a Dirty Dancing twist.

Best commercial of the night?
