GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The 'Stock Market' of NBA Finals tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

officials in the East Bay are fearful that whoever is maiming and torturing puppies could also be abusing people. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley walked into today's press conference with a dog named Chloe at Oakland Animal Services. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a good day for Warriors fans. Most of them, anyway.

"It's a little steep for me." Said Michelle Lewis. She wasn't talking about point spreads, but the price of admission to these once, twice, thrice, four times in a lifetime NBA Finals.

"I'm a gambler. I take chances," said Stuart Kesselman, the broker also known as Mr. Ticket.

RELATED: JR Smith's late blunder leads to Warriors' overtime charge in Game 1

Sunday's game has become less of a risk than last night's.
The secondary market for Game 2 has been a wild ride. Friday morning, on StubHub, you could have purchased standing room only for $250.

Since then, prices have almost doubled.

Tickets that Stuart sold at $2,500 for Thursday night's game went at $4,500.

The bounce surprises him. "Well, the first year is a bandwagon year. Everyone wants to go. There is excitement. They were 50 percent more, then."

SCHEDULE: Warriors vs. Cavs in NBA Finals

So why are prices catching up to previous levels? "Now they think Cleveland has a chance," said Kesselman.

Inside Warriors headquarters, Brandon Schneider, who manages tickets for the team, never saw a secondary market bounce. "Every game is sold out," he said, though tickets remain available on secondary markets. Unless they come from Warriors.com or Ticketmaster, he says, buyer beware.
"Last night was a good night. We saw only 17 tickets that were counterfeit."

Out of how many?

"19,596."

Which qualifies as good news, we suppose. If you're interested, we do know of some secondary courtside seats still available at $50-thousand, plus service fees.

"That's a house payment. That's a house payment," said Michelle Lewis.

You can watch all NBA Finals games on ABC7 presented by YouTube TV, and make sure to tune in to "After the Game" with ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil, Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for highlights and analysis.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland CavaliersNBAnba finalsbasketballticketsticket buying app
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News