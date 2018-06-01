The 'Stock Market' of NBA Finals tickets

It was a good day for Warriors fans. Most of them, anyway."It's a little steep for me." Said Michelle Lewis. She wasn't talking about point spreads, but the price of admission to these once, twice, thrice, four times in a lifetime NBA Finals."I'm a gambler. I take chances," said Stuart Kesselman, the broker also known as Mr. Ticket.Sunday's game has become less of a risk than last night's.The secondary market for Game 2 has been a wild ride. Friday morning, on StubHub, you could have purchased standing room only for $250.Since then, prices have almost doubled.Tickets that Stuart sold at $2,500 for Thursday night's game went at $4,500.The bounce surprises him. "Well, the first year is a bandwagon year. Everyone wants to go. There is excitement. They were 50 percent more, then."So why are prices catching up to previous levels? "Now they think Cleveland has a chance," said Kesselman.Inside Warriors headquarters, Brandon Schneider, who manages tickets for the team, never saw a secondary market bounce. "Every game is sold out," he said, though tickets remain available on secondary markets. Unless they come from Warriors.com or Ticketmaster, he says, buyer beware."Last night was a good night. We saw only 17 tickets that were counterfeit."Out of how many?"19,596."Which qualifies as good news, we suppose. If you're interested, we do know of some secondary courtside seats still available at $50-thousand, plus service fees."That's a house payment. That's a house payment," said Michelle Lewis.