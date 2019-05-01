Golden State Warriors

Behind the Golden Curtain: The work behind putting on a Warriors playoff game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors survived a three-point onslaught from the Rockets Tuesday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

It is no small feat preparing for such a massive event like a playoff game.

Fans pack oracle arena looking for a real experience. The sounds the lights, the celebration can only mean one things-all the things that tell fans that this a Warriors experience.

The one behind the blue and gold fun factory-- Brett Yamaaguchi. But it's not all fun and games, a lot of logistics come into play on a night like this.

Yamaguchi said, "Our job is to keep the energy going so after the time out is over we keep the energy up when the time starts again."

In between quarters, the real work begins. A key player in the fun machine is Derrick Robinson, "aka" D.J. D. Sharp He knows the secret to getting the crowd going.

"The main one is 'House of Pain', 'Jump up around', Too Short, 'Blow the whistle."

But the DJ would be alone if not for the dancers. Warriors' dancers range in age from 12 to 74!

Sabrina Ellison is the Warriors Dance Team Director and says, "I always think about how to push the envelope whether we're winning or losing on the court because it's our job always to entertain our fan base."

It takes a lot to get this place revved up. It's not just about the game on the court, but also about the music, the dancing, it takes a lot. And fans couldn't agree more.

Paul Zeger said, "Every minute is entertaining and that makes it fun to come out here and enjoy the comradery and sportsmanship."

