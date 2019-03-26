march madness

This man has the last perfect March Madness bracket

EMBED <>More Videos

This man has the one perfect bracket left. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2019.

There is only one perfect NCAA Tournament bracket left across all major online bracket games.

And its creator, 40-year-old Gregg Nigl of Ohio, didn't even realize he still had a perfect bracket.

"It's really unbelievable. I didn't expect this at all. It was the fourth bracket I filled out. I almost didn't fill it out. It's kind of a fluke," Nigl said.

Nigl, a neuropsychologist, has accurately predicted the outcome of all 48 games so far in this year's online bracket challenge.

This is the only bracket to ever enter the Sweet 16 unblemished in the five years the NCAA began tracking online brackets from including our its own site, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Fox, and Sports Illustrated.

Nigl has Gonzaga winning the tournament over Kentucky.

What his secret?

"You can't watch every college game so you got to watch some bracketology and go with the teams that you like," Nigl said.

We will see if his winning streak continues with Thursday's games.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsncaacollege basketballmarch madness
MARCH MADNESS
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
See FiveThirtyEight's NCAA tournament real-time predictions
11 players with Bay Area ties to appear in 2019 March Madness tournament
March Madness bracket 'tips'
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy falls from 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale
Man comes within feet of great white shark, rescues surfers at Mavericks
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Uber acquires Careem Networks in $3.1 billion deal
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off coast of Pacifica
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Show More
San Jose man grows garden for good
Fearful moviegoers say 'Us' will keep them away from Santa Cruz
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Larkin, Bernier lead Red Wings to 3-2 win over Sharks
Nude photo scandal erupts at Texas high school
More TOP STORIES News