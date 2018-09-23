TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title and first in more than five years

(John Amis)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Tiger Woods is a winner again, capping off one of the most remarkable comebacks in golf history.

More than five years after his last win, after four surgeries on his lower back that left him wonder if he could ever play again, Woods ended his comeback season with a dominant victory at the Tour Championship.

He nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole.

But this day was all about Woods, who sent thousands of fans into delirium at East Lake watching the return of golf's biggest star.
