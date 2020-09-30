nfl

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will play Monday or Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test results

By TERESA M. WALKER

FILE PHOTO: Tennessee Titans helmets are seen during the first quarter of an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL's seven undefeated teams.



Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings' team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspittsburgh steelersnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldsportstennessee titansminnesota vikingscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Woman charged in attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana grandchild
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glass Fire updates: Wildfire continues to grow, now 2% contained
Young Bay Area voters weigh in on contentious presidential debate
SF opening indoor dining today with restrictions
Firefighters hold line on Glass Fire on Hwy 29 in Napa Co.
Trump takes aim at Oakland, calls city 'violent' during 1st debate
COVID-19 updates: Palo Alto schools closer to in-person learning
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
Show More
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Berkeley
11 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Firefighters say structure protection improving in Napa Co.
More TOP STORIES News