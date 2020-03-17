tom brady

Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."



Brady turns 43 in August. His next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January. Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradysportsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Playing out Tom Brady's 2020 NFL free agency: Four offers, one winner and $60 million guaranteed
Raiders to pursue Brady if he becomes free agent, ESPN reports
Sources: Raiders to pursue Tom Brady if QB becomes free agent
Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady wished him luck ahead of Super Bowl LIV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Disney resorts donate surplus food to help local communities
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
Show More
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Early lines at East Bay grocery store as shoppers try to stock up
MAINTAINING LEARNING: How to maintain learning during school closures
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
Coronavirus Update: Shelter-in-place, stores restock, no more Uber pool
More TOP STORIES News