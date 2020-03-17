tom brady

Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."



Brady turns 43 in August. His next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January. Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradysportsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Playing out Tom Brady's 2020 NFL free agency: Four offers, one winner and $60 million guaranteed
Raiders to pursue Brady if he becomes free agent, ESPN reports
Sources: Raiders to pursue Tom Brady if QB becomes free agent
Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady wished him luck ahead of Super Bowl LIV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying
City leaders explain what shelter in place means for SF public transportation
SF family shares what's it like to be tested for coronavirus
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
More TOP STORIES News