SUPER BOWL 53

Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl

Casey Pratt
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For Tom and Galynn Brady Super Bowls are like grandchildren. Each one is different. They should know. They have nine grandkids, and this Sunday they'll attend their ninth super bowl.

Before leaving for Atlanta, Tom Brady Sr. gave Mindi Bach a look inside the den stuffed with memorabilia from their son's incredible 19-year career.

What's different about this year's Super Bowl-- is that both starting quarterbacks are from the Bay Area. The Rams' Jared Goff, is not only from Novato, his dad works out of a fire station 6.1 miles from the Brady home.

That's not where the local connection end. Brady's favorite target, Julian Edelman is from Redwood City. The Peninsula pair are now the second most prolific quarterback-wide receiver combo in the postseason behind their childhood idols-- Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The entire Brady family-- including the grandchildren-- have traveled to each Super Bowl and will meet up in Atlanta, where they hope to be celebrating Tom Jr's 6th Super Bowl win.
