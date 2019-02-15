Top female monster truck driver shows off her moves in Oakland

Monster Jam is one of the most exciting events on four wheels-- so they say. This weekend world-class drivers will compete at the Oakland Coliseum, where they will see the top female driver show off her moves."I grew up in a man's sport and that's what everyone around me called it, but to me it was my passion, my dream," said Rosalee Ramer, who started driving Monster Trucks when she was 14-years-old. At 18 she was the Rookie of the year.Ramer's gender has never stood in the way of her expectations.At 21, Rosalee Ramer is among the top contenders behind the wheel of a monster truck called appropriately "Wild Flower."Ramer's love for the event was passed on by her father who also competes. His Monster Truck is called "Time Flys.""When our helmets are one, when those engines are running-- it's every man for themselves, he makes me earn my wings," explained Ramer."I've always told her that if you don't love it, find something else, you have to have a passion, you have to enjoy what you're doing," said her father Kelvin Ramer.Fourteen world-class drivers will compete in Monster Jam 2019, this weekend at the Oakland Coliseum.Unfortunately, because the field was so muddy Friday, the drivers were able to practice.These custom-built trucks can weigh up to 12,000 pounds.Flying them is what they strive for."I still get the adrenaline from it, but I get more adrenaline from watching her than doing it myself," said her proud father.