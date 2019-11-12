Topgolf takes over San Francisco's Oracle Park

The interactive golf experience allows participants to crush golf balls at targets located on the field.
This is the second straight year that Topgolf has come to Oracle Park.
.@Topgolf under the lights ⛳️https://t.co/mUeuUDtvcE pic.twitter.com/GsWAorsbSe— SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 7, 2019
"You don't have a chance to have such an amazing experience every day to be able to able to hit a golf ball in a stadium like this," said Kara Barry, head of communications at Topgolf.
Pro golfer Alexis Belton, who is currently ranked third in the Women's World Long Drive rankings, was excited for the unique opportunity.
"This has actually been a dream of mine. I'm so excited to be here, combining two sports into one is the coolest thing," said Belton.
#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? Had the unique chance to play @Topgolf at @OracleParkSF earlier this week! Story coming soon on our website. #ABC7Now cc @SFGEnterprises pic.twitter.com/qP06V1FEHi— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) November 11, 2019
Complete with digital score tracking, music, food, and drinks, the event ran from Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 10.
A Topgolf location is set to open in San Jose in 2020 and another facility could be opening in San Francisco in the near future. Stay tuned.