SPORTS

Trailblazers in women's sports speak in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A special town hall meeting in the South Bay brought together some of the nation's top female athletes, activists and sports executives with the goal of advancing gender equity and women's rights. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A special town hall meeting in the South Bay brought together some of the nation's top female athletes, activists and sports executives with the goal of advancing gender equity and women's rights.

Now in its second year, the "Words to Action" event was hosted by the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change at San Jose State University. Speakers took to the stage Wednesday to share some of the challenges they've faced, not only in sport, but everyday life.

RELATED: Silence breaker Adama Iwu discusses activism, Me Too movement

"Hearing first person witness testimony really humanizes so many issues for us," said Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and activist. "We also talked about the intersection of sports and violence and gender."

Olympic swimming champion and civil rights attorney Nancy Hogshead-Makar has been a tireless advocate for the protection and support of girls and women in sport. She spoke to the audience on topics such as the #MeToo movement, as well as the handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse trial.

RELATED: Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality

"How important it is to get the guys on board, with helping half the population, not just with sexual harassment and assault, but with job opportunities and educational opportunities," said Hogshead-Makar. "There's so much that the really good guys can help with."

Former WNBA star and Olympic basketball champion Ruthie Bolton is a survivor of domestic abuse. She spoke on the panel and met with students one-on-one following the session.

RELATED: Santa Clara Co. supervisor says 'the time is now' to recognize women

"I'm thankful that a lot of students were here," says Bolton. "It's really important so that we can inspire them, and they can inspire others, like paying it forward."

Tracy added, "We can't let up, we're finally starting to make some forward momentum and we have to continue to push."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on sexual harassment and the fight to end it.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocietywomenwomen athletescivil rightsequal rightsathletesSan JoseSan Jose State University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Silence breaker Adama Iwu discusses activism, Me Too movement
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Santa Clara Co. supervisor says 'the time is now' to recognize women
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News