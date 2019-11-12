Damion Lee injury: Twitter reacts to yet another Warriors casualty

Is the Chase Center cursed? — Mike Brown (@themukman) November 12, 2019

Alright we got the message basketball gods yall can stop — Kj Bantic (@SubToKjBantic) November 12, 2019

seriously who cursed the Warriors 🤔 we are past bad luck — MainManMané 🌴 (@SheikhSadio) November 12, 2019

The Spirit of Oracle Arena? That’s the only thing that makes sense to me and i’m not a warriors fan — Victor (@SoumaMooncrest) November 12, 2019

Can we go back to Oakland? — Sandy Headtke (@SandyHeadtke) November 12, 2019

well he and steph can be the

"Cast Brothers" ,literally — vt (@vysuys) November 12, 2019

Damion Lee broke his hand?



Imma go pray for the Warriors — neeshaap (@neeshaap) November 12, 2019

Good god!! This season is a wrap! — Mike Sullivan (@msully17) November 12, 2019

Kerr is going to have to suit up himself at this point. — Mike (@ThoughtsByMike) November 12, 2019

This is the ultimate tanking strategy: Everyone gets hurt. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 12, 2019

You got to be kidding me😥 — Waylon Kapank (@KapankTristin) November 12, 2019

Omg how many players do we have left — Just Good Ole Basketball (@jj3813jj) November 12, 2019

Curry, Klay, Jacob, Looney, Damion, Spellman ... list is growing. 😭😭 — R Chandra (@just2tweeeet) November 12, 2019

The Golden State Warriors seem the have the injury plague this season and Damion Lee is the latest victim.Lee broke his shooting hand in Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, according to Warriors PR on Twitter.To be exact, he "suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand," the team said.Lee is a two-way player who was getting 25-plus minutes a game.He joins six other players on the injury list: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman, and Alen Smailagic.Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell both recently returned after missing several games due to injury, and Willie Cauley-Stein missed the preseason with a foot sprain.What's been a series of unfortunate events has Twitter wondering, "Is the Chase Center cursed?"Some people tweeted that exact question. Others are speculating the idea."Seriously who cursed the Warriors," one user said."The Spirit of Oracle Arena? That's the only thing that makes sense to me and I'm not a Warriors fan," said another.Many fans just want their team back, saying, "Can we go back to Oakland?"The freak-out is real, and new nicknames are spawning. The fondly-used term "Splash Brothers" was turned into "Cast Brothers."Take a look at some of the reactions: